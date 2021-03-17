CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council voted to not contribute money to any local sports after the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team requested a donation for a fundraising effort.
During their regular session Tuesday, March 9, town recorder Terilyn Wilson read aloud a request received from the CRHS baseball team to purchase an advertisement on a sign on the school’s baseball field.
The rates listed for the fundraiser were $250, which would provide a logo on the advertising banner and a CRHS baseball T-shirt; $500, which would provide the logo, a “thank you” on the CRHS baseball social media account, and the T-shirt; $750 for the logo, the “thank you,” the T-shirt and sponsorship of one game; or the “home run” price of $1,000 for everything plus a pullover and sponsorship of two games.
Wilson said that under the former leadership of late Mayor Raamie Barker, the town had a no-donation policy.
“I don’t know how you all feel about this,” Wilson said. “In the past, we have, as far as I know since I’ve been here, we only gave that one time to a Little League fund, and the kids were here and we gave a small amount of money to them, but we did give them money. Everybody else that’s requested money, we did not give them money to any school organization, and the reasoning behind that was, Mayor Barker felt like it’s just a never-ending spiral — if we give to one and then you don’t give to somebody else, then you hurt somebody’s feelings.”
Wilson and Mayor Joel McNeely left the decision up for council to decide, with McNeely giving the same warning about the precedent that would be set.
“It’s like this, I mean, I would love to do it, but if I do it for the baseball team, I need to do it for soccer, I need to do it for track, I need to do it for the band, I need to do it for football, basketball, tennis, softball,” McNeely said.
Councilman Gary Bledsoe said that, while local sports should be supported, the team has enough money of their own to spend.
“I believe in supporting any school function that we’ve got in this town, no matter what it is,” Bledsoe said, “but I will say, they’ve got more money at that school in that treasure than you can haul in the truck. They’ve been making money for a long, long time, and they don’t spend none of it back hardly at all on those kids. Who makes that money for them? The talent of those kids that are running and playing ball and busting their-self.
“When you go to the games and you pay to get in, those kids put on a show of some kind,” Bledsoe said. “They made all the money over the years for that school. When my kid goes over there to play, they want them to buy their own shoes that they wear. They want them to buy their own shorts that they practice in, their own shirts. Where’s the money that comes in at the door? I say they’ve got money to support their-selves, and they ought to spend it.”
Bledsoe concluded with some harsh words about ticket prices, saying they have been raised from $5 to $6.
“Maybe they’ll eventually go to $8, who knows?” Bledsoe said. “I don’t care to pay to get in, but they’ve got the money. They can buy anything they want to buy over there.”
Councilman Harry Freeman voiced his agreement, and both men said that if any money is given, it should be given to an educational cause. Bledsoe voiced support for giving money to the library.
Bledsoe made a motion that the town should not contribute money to the baseball team or any other sport. It was seconded by Freeman and unanimously agreed upon by the remainder of council members.