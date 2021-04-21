CHAPMANVILLE — One month after they declined to make a donation to the baseball team, the Chapmanville Town Council instead decided to make a general donation to the local town athletic association instead.
During the council’s previous regular session in March, all five members voted against giving a donation to the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team, which was fundraising. A month later during council’s regular session Tuesday, April 13, councilman Gary Neil said he was approached by a man at a basketball game regarding the issue.
Neil said the conversation led him to research just how many teams and other sports groups were in the town. Once he did the math, Neil said giving equal amounts to each team in a fair way would be impossible for the town financially.
“I was sitting there, and a guy asked me why we wouldn’t give money to this baseball team and I said, ‘Well, we’ve got so many teams that it’d be hard to give to one,’ “ Neil recalled, “and he said, ‘Well, it wouldn’t hurt you to give,’ so I thought, well, I’ll just look and see how many teams we’ve got. There’s 134 teams in Chapmanville and if you would buy — you can’t buy anything for $200 — but if just, for instance, we would give every one of them $200 ... $26,800 we’d have to give, and we can’t do it.”
As an alternative, Neil proposed giving the athletic association in the town $2,000 per year in two installments of $1,000, the same as the town does for the local library. Neil said he spoke with several of the sports officials in Chapmanville and felt like donating money in this manner would allow the association to distribute the money where it deems fit.
Councilman Gary Bledsoe, who was vocal about his opposition to giving the baseball team a donation during the March meeting, said he was once president of the local athletic association himself, remarking that he knows how much money they used to have and how they operated with it.
“Still yet, they’ve got money there that, probably, we’ll never have here to work with, and they won’t spend it,” Bledsoe said. “The (athletic director) over there, he hasn’t spent money over there for a long time to amount to anything except for one thing — they went to Florida to play ball last year and that trip cost about $8,000 or $10,000, or whatever it was, to go to Florida. Now if they have money for trips like that, what do they need with what dollar I can give them, what you can give them, what the town can give them. $1,000? A thousand dollars ain’t no money, but I’m just saying, it’s the principle of the thing sometimes. It’s not just give, give, give.”
“I know how Gary (Neil) feels about it,” Bledsoe added. “I know he wants to support it. I want to support it, too, but like I said, we just had a meeting to say we don’t give to nobody. Now we’re going to backtrack on that a little bit? We’re going to have another motion different from what that motion was?”
Town recorder Terilyn Wilson explained that Neil’s idea might help the children feel like the town supports them, which Neil agreed with. She suggested the town could attach an agreement to a donation that requires the athletic association to explain what the $2,000 was spent on.
Bledsoe and council continued to discuss the issue for several more minutes until Bledsoe, to the surprise of the others, motioned to give the donation to the athletic association. The move was met with laughter from the entire room.
“I love you, Gary, you know that?” quipped Mayor Joel McNeely.
Councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters seconded Bledsoe’s motion, and it passed unanimously.