CHAPMANVILLE — During their regular session Tuesday, Aug. 10, the Chapmanville Town Council voted to pursue installing banners that honor veterans throughout town.
Such banners are already in place throughout several small towns across the state, including Oceana in Wyoming County and in the McDowell County seat of Welch. The idea of bringing them to Chapmanville was brought forth by town recorder Terilyn Wilson, who displayed an example banner with her husband’s name and photo.
Wilson presented cost estimates from the UPS Store at $25 for a one-sided banner and $59 for a two-sided one. She said the banners would “almost have to be” two-sided so they can be seen from both directions when they are mounted on street poles.
The idea, Wilson said, is to let individuals purchase their own banners so that nobody is left out, while the town supplies the brackets to hang them on. She said she wants to see the banners “all down the streets” in town before Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.
“We would leave somebody out, and I would never leave out a veteran,” Wilson said. “We have no way of getting records of who has been a veteran in this town or this community, so if we just let the people buy the banners, then, you know, if they want to honor somebody in their family, then we know that they’re going to get honored.”
Councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters noted that cost may vary from factors like size and the amount of colors. She said the town has 77 poles. She and Wilson said the town may have to purchase additional brackets for the banners.
Wilson said the banner does not require a photo if an individual chooses not to or cannot provide one.
Councilman Ben DesRocher suggested asking other towns how they went about hanging their banners. Mayor Joel McNeely praised Welch’s campaign.
“The first place I saw them was in Welch,” McNeely said. “If you’ve not been to Welch lately, you need to take a trip. It has done a turnaround. They’ve scrubbed buildings with brush. I mean, it’s neat.”
Also pertaining to veterans, Mutters said she has a list of applications for the brick campaign, which she said will have to be done as a wall of honor instead of a sidewalk as originally planned.
Councilman Gary Neil provided an update on a proposed project for construction of a shelter at the Chapmanville Towers. Neil said he is working on obtaining permission from the Division of Highways, as well as awaiting lumber prices to further stabilize.
Neil also discussed an issue pertaining to barking dogs in town and brought town ordinances with him. After some discussion among council, town attorney Rob Kuenzel said he will conduct more research to find a solution.
Council voted to take a minor boundary adjustment annexation before the Logan County Commission. The adjustment is for a piece of property on the southern end of town that would provide town water and sewage access.
Council voted to give the Chapmanville Public Library its annual $2,000 donation for the new fiscal year in one sum.
The next regular session of the Chapmanville Town Council is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Tracy Vickers Community Center at 68 Boise St.