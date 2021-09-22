CHAPMANVILLE — Despite high COVID-19 infection rates in Logan County, the Chapmanville Town Council voted 3-2 to continue forward with the 2021 Apple Butter Festival during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, which was held via a Zoom teleconference.
The topic of the festival in general proved to be a lengthy discussion during the meeting, beginning with an update on its entertainment schedule and confirmed vendor rentals and booths. Sally Stollings, who is organizing this year’s festival, said there had been 22 confirmed vendors.
The discussion pivoted to the possibility of canceling the festival due to the significantly high infection rates of COVID-19 in Logan County. Councilman Gary Neil proposed canceling.
“First of all, I’d like to thank Sally for all the work she’s done on that everybody. I think it’s a real nice thing,” Neil said. “With this COVID thing the way it is … I still, I voted against it before, and I still think it’s a bad idea to bring people into our town and spread this thing further. I’m speaking for myself, and I’m speaking for my personal family, but I think we ought to really look at this thing and consider that we’ve got people that’s unvaccinated, vaccinated … people that might have COVID can bring it in here and spread it to people that doesn’t have it. Businesses will have people in there with the possibility that have it. Me personally, I think it’s a bad idea.”
Mayor Joel McNeely said at least eight individuals in his family, including himself, had been either been infected or exposed to COVID-19, hence one of the reasons the meeting was held over Zoom. Neil said he had six members of his family in the same situation.
Despite being vaccinated, McNeely said he faced a rough two days with the illness.
“I will tell you that I wouldn’t want this to go upon anyone,” McNeely said. “It’s tough, it’s tough. They say it’s like a bad flu. Yeah, bad ain’t the word. It’s multiplied several times over.”
At first, councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters said she agreed with Neil..
“At this point, I agree with Gary,” Mutters said. “I hated that we didn’t have it, and I was really excited to be able to have it this year, but with our numbers rising daily … in the last couple weeks, I’ve lost some friends, some really good friends, so I’m leery. I’m really leery on it, I’ll be honest. I’m up in the air with it. I would hate for people to say, ‘The Town of Chapmanville had that Apple Butter Festival, and it was a Coronafest — these people got it and these people passed’ — and I just wouldn’t want to be responsible for that.”
Councilman Harry Freeman voiced his support of hosting the festival.
“Personally, I’m kind of for it. I’d like to have it,” Freeman said. “That’s me. I understand both sides. I just don’t like letting something stop us from doing normal things.”
Councilman Ben DesRocher echoes Freeman’s sentiments.
“I see both sides of the fence, honestly,” DesRocher said. “Our numbers are not good right now in our area. As far as church stuff goes, we’re taking a step back a little bit due to COVID. I would hate for anybody to point fingers at the Apple Butter Festival as being, you know, the spreader, but also, like Harry said, I don’t want something to hamper things that we’re trying to do in town, things that should be normal. If we have to walk it back to a one-day thing instead of three days or something like that, I’m fine with that. If we have to cancel, I completely understand that as well.”
Recorder Terilyn Wilson, who also gets a vote, said she is unable to cast a vote in support of holding the festival.
“I have a very close friend — you (McNeely) included — that has had the vaccine and has still gotten the COVID, so apparently those who got the vaccines earlier may not be as well-protected as we think we are,” Wilson said, “so with that in mind, as much as I want to have it, I just can’t say I could vote to have it.”
Council members then asked town attorney Rob Kuenzel about any possibly legal ramifications that could result if the festival would cause a spike in cases or deaths. Kuenzel said the town can’t be held liable, but a vendor might be if they know they are positive and show up anyway.
“If you’ve got a knucklehead vendor who is positive, and he or she knows they are positive and they come in anyway, there is no way for the town to know that person is positive or negative,” Kuenzel said. “You’d still have to prove the town did something wrong. That would be on that individual vendor if he or she spreads it to somebody else, so as far as that goes, that doesn’t give me a lot of heartburn that if somebody catches it there that it’s the town’s fault. I’m not necessarily buying into that because I think you have to show the town did something wrong and if you’ve got people that knowingly have it and they’re coming out to these events, then that’s on them, that’s not necessarily on the town.”
DesRocher suggested recommending the public to wear masks, and Mutters suggested setting up sanitizing and cleaning stations throughout the festival. Wilson suggested arranging vendor booths in a far enough distance apart from each other and limiting people inside buildings.
In the end, the vote came out 3-2 in favor of holding the festival, with Freeman, DesRocher and Mutters voting to have the festival with precautionary recommendations in place, and Neil and Wilson voted against it. Councilman Gary Bledsoe was absent.
The Apple Butter Festival will be held Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 2. A complete schedule of events will be included in the Wednesday, Sept. 29, edition of The Logan Banner.