CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council recently voted to become the third Logan County municipality to pursue entrance into West Virginia’s Home Rule program.
Councilman Tony “Psycho” Robison made the motion, which was unanimously seconded by the other council members, during the town’s regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18. Chapmanville follows both Logan and Man in pursuing home rule, the former of which has been accepted into the program.
Home rule would allow Chapmanville to implement a 1% sales tax that would run concurrently with the 6% state sales tax. The revenue from the 1% sales tax would go directly to the town to be used for several specific areas the town will choose in their home rule application.
On Jan. 28, the Chapmanville Town Council held a special workshop session to discuss the home rule process. Those who spoke included City of Logan Clerk Amber Miller via teleconference, town accountant Jeff Vallet and Tom Rayburn, chief surveyor for E.L. Robinson Engineering.
Rayburn discussed producing a map of the town’s boundaries, which is a requirement for any municipality applying to the Home Rule program. Rayburn, who worked with E.L. Robinson to produce Logan’s maps, said they usually take two to three weeks to produce, and told council that if there any areas they would want to annex, it would be best to do so before completion of the map.
Rayburn once again discussed the map during the Feb. 18 meeting, and council approved his proposal to develop an updated boundary map at a cost of no more than $5,000.