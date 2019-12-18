CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council unanimously voted to study possible entrance into the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule program during its regular session Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Councilman Tony “Psycho” Robison asked town accountant Jeff Vallet to detail the home rule program, which Logan was just accepted into. Vallet, who also serves as Logan’s accountant and played a key role in their acceptance, explained the process of becoming a Class IV home rule municipality.
Municipalities operating under home rule are allowed to implement a 1% sales tax that is concurrent with the 6% West Virginia state sales tax. The money made from the 1% tax goes directly to the municipality for projects they have specifically earmarked for the money. Furthermore, home rule municipalities are given more options not typically allowed under normal state statutes.
“It’s not like you can say, ‘Hey, I have additional sales tax coming in, and I want to add it to my budget.’ It doesn’t work that way,” Vallet said. “You can basically earmark that or target that for, let’s say, additional police officers, or we want to target it for demolishing buildings. Every town and city in West Virginia has dilapidated buildings. How do you do that? You can do it, but you have to upfront the cost and tear the buildings down. You can do that with home rule.”
Logan was accepted into the program on Nov. 20 and will begin operating under it on July 1, 2020. The soonest Chapmanville could theoretically begin operating under home rule would be July 1, 2021, as applications must be accepted by December before a new fiscal year begins.
Vallet told council that, with their blessing, he would begin the process with town attorney Rob Kuenzel, and added that Logan would be happy to help. He said it’s best the town begin the process sooner than later, as only four Class IV municipalities are allowed into the program each year.
“It would definitely be something, I mean, it could help on the retirement issue and many things,” Robison said. “Something, definitely, to look into.”
Councilman Joel McNeely said people are already paying the 1% sales tax without even realizing it in places like Charleston and Huntington, which already operate under home rule.
“As much as I despise taxes, I realize government only operates by taxes,” McNeely said. “They don’t sell a thing. They don’t do anything to collect money but taxes, and if we want to improve this town, we’re going to have to do something besides just B&O tax and fines and things of that nature. We need something like this home rule. We do need it; it will work.”
McNeely requested Mayor Raamie Barker to entertain a motion, to which Barker responded that he feels studying the matter is as far as the town can currently proceed.
“Politically, I think you’re looking at a situation where people are going to distrust it because it’s taxes,” Barker said. “I don’t want to throw any more taxes on people. I’m not opposed to studying it, you know, seeing what we can do.”
“Talking about taxes, look before you leap,” Barker later added. “I’ll tell you what, if you stay in one of our hotels here, you pay more in taxes, and some of it comes back into town. Everything we buy has got hidden taxes in it, then we pay 6% taxes on every non-food item purchased, and in your income tax, you pay 6%. That’s 12% right there … it comes out to about half of your income. I would never support this if it would cost us more money.”
Barker concluded that home rule gives towns more control, but that “more control costs more expense.” He entertained a motion to study the proposal, which was approved by all five council members.
Elsewhere in Logan County, the town of Man is currently working on entering the home rule program. Their public hearing on the matter will be held at town hall, located at 105 Market St., in Man, at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.