CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville town councilman Gary Bledsoe says the town has a problem with speeders.
Bledsoe made the comment during police chief Alan Browning’s report during the council’s monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9. He said the town has an abundance of speeding on all the roads, but noted the backroads in particular.
“I want to talk about the speeding throughout the town, the entire town — the main drag, going up Crawley road. I mean, it’s constantly,” Bledsoe said. “The ones that’s speeding now, I don’t guess they’ve ever been caught yet, but anyway, there’s too much speeding goes on and in the communities where people live, these little streets, there’s a sign that says 15, but they’re doing 30. I mean, they’re going really fast, and they’re not being caught doing it, so to me, there’s something has to take place about more traffic violators being taken care of.”
Bledsoe said he sees violators driving upward of 40-60 mph along Crawley Creek Road when school isn’t in session and the area isn’t policed as heavily. He said the problem largely comes from young people driving pickup trucks.
Chief Browning said the town needs new radars, as well as new radar trailers to set up in different parts of the town. He said the department currently has a radar trailer that was purchased in 2006 and is now no good.
On top of that, Browning said that out of five cruisers on the department, only three of their radar detectors actually work. He said the radar detectors on the cruisers were purchased around the same time as the trailer.
Browning also noted that just because it looks as if someone is speeding doesn’t mean they actually are.
“Well, when you’re standing on the sidewalk and they blow you off the sidewalk, they’re speeding,” Bledsoe responded.
Councilman Gary Neil said he and Browning researched a mobile solar-powered radar detector that costs roughly $3,500.
“This thing will tell you if you’re going 20 or 25 or whatever,” Neil said. “If we had one of those and we put it there, maybe we could make a trailer and mount it. That would give people an idea of really how fast they’re going.”
Neil said two of the devices could be purchased and placed strategically in different areas of the town, such as one in the school zone. Browning added that the device actually records a vehicle’s speed for later reference.
Neil said another, more high-tech trailer exists on the market that photographs license plates of speeding vehicles. Neil said that one costs around $15,000.
Neil suggested researching the purchase of new radar detectors for the town’s police cruisers.
“It’s hard to write a ticket when you don’t know exactly how fast they’re going,” Neil said.
In other Chapmanville Police Department news, Browning announced that their annual Shop With a Cop event will return this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shop With a Cop will be held Dec. 11.
Volunteers for the event are sought, and donations can be made by contacting town hall at 304-855-4582. The cost to sponsor a child is $200.