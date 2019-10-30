CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville Cub Scout Pack 65 is in the middle of a busy October.
On Oct. 11, they participated in a fire safety and prevention program at the Tracy Vickers Center with the Chapmanville Fire Department. The scouts went through a smoke trailer, where they learned to feel the door with the palm of their hand and get low and go.
On Friday, Oct. 18, the scouts presented the flag at the Chapmanville football game. They even got to go into the locker room, where Coach Rob Dials talked to them about teamwork and leadership. Some key points from his talk was your team is like your family, stay humble and try your best.
For those interested in joining Pack 65, they meet at Chapmanville Regional High School on Monday nights at 7 p.m.