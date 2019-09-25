CHARLESTON — On Sept. 21, Chapmanville Cub Scout Pack 65 went to the Clay Center in Charleston to watch the “Superpower Dogs” documentary, where they learned about various types of working dogs.
The scouts then got to join the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department with their bloodhound partners for a demonstration on how they find missing people.
They interacted with the dogs and learned how they train and what qualities the sheriffs look for in puppies.
Some facts the scouts learned were:
- Some dogs are silent hunters and won’t alert the handlers with barks. Instead they will paw they ground at a certain location until the handler arrives.
- With therapy dogs, they will plant all four paws down and refuse to move until their patient is safe.
- The dogs like to think of it as a game. So, they are rewarded with treats or a favorite toy.
For anyone interested in the Cub Scouts, the group meets at 7 p.m. every Monday at Chapmanville Regional High School.