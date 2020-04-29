CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville council debated the town’s entrance into the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule program on Tuesday, April 21, in a meeting held in a teleconference via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first order of business was the adoption of the second reading of the proposal ordinance, which was passed by council. The reading allows council to submit the written proposal to the West Virginia Home Rule Board on July 8.
Initially started as a pilot program in 2007, Home Rule allows participating municipalities to enact a 1% sales tax that runs concurrent with the 6% state sales tax rate. The revenue generated from the extra 1% tax is reimbursed by the state quarterly to the municipality to be used for several categories outlined by that city or town in their proposal.
Chapmanville is the third Logan County municipality to seek home rule status. Logan was accepted into the program in November 2019 and will go into effect July 1, and Man is currently awaiting their hearing with the Home Rule Board.
If accepted into the program, Chapmanville would begin operating under the program on July 1, 2021, and the extra revenue generated from the additional tax is $211,431.77. Town account Jeff Vallet notes that the number is a low estimate and figures it could be much higher.
In a teleconference meeting lasting nearly two hours, members of town council, town employees and representatives from Logan discussed Chapmanville’s entrance into the program. While most of the council and town’s employees were on board, the proposal did face some hesitation or complete opposition from some.
Councilman Ben DesRocher asked if it is possible to defer or delay the tax, even if the town is accepted into the program, due to the burden placed on residents and businesses during the pandemic. Vallet said the move would be “very difficult” to pull off because of the Home Rule Board’s stringent requirements, and Anna Butcher, an attorney who worked as a special counsel to Logan during their home rule entrance process, said it would essentially push the entire process further back in order to get the delay.
Later in the meeting, DesRocher said he thinks the town should focus on trying to get more business in town first before implementing a new tax. He mentioned annexation of Airport Road, an idea that he has spearheaded before, as a way to increase business.
“More businesses would bring more B&O into town,” DesRocher said. “More space would allow for more businesses to be in town. Like Airport, not even a half mile up the road — they have Burger King on the highway, they have a bank on the highway, they have a convenience store on the highway. There’s a couple doctor’s offices down there, a couple rental properties down there. That’s income we’re missing out on. I think it would be better to bring that in before we hit the idea of 1% in the town limits, and doing this annexation after the fact would just require more work to our home plan that we already have.”
Butcher later said annexation can still happen seamlessly under home rule.
Chapmanville resident Phillip Williamson, who streamed the meeting live over his Facebook page “Chapmanville Town Council Meetings — Nonofficial,” spoke in direct opposition to the idea, calling it “appalling” that the council has decided to continue its pursuit of a 1% tax during the economic downturns. He also said that such a meeting should be held in-person and not over an internet conference.
“The town has raised its fees many times in the last four years. It’s raised everything it can raise — trash, water, sewer — and now it’s after just a little more of our paychecks,” Williamson said. “The timing of this tax increase couldn’t be worse; in fact, it’s one of the larger reasons I ask to you to abandon chasing it this year. Not only is GDP historically down and businesses closed, but people are confined to their homes. Elderly are more careful to leave so they avoid infection of this virus. People who would gladly come out to a public hearing to see you face to face and look you in the eye and say, ‘No more taxes,’ can’t address you as they might have before.
“The last public hearing Chapmanville had was about allowing ATVs on the public roads, and it was a packed room in the Tracy Vickers Community Center, the same room this meeting should have been held in,” Williamson added. “Instead, you’re having this event on the internet, where attendance would be lower than it would be otherwise, and many people might not even know how to attend, and why would they want to when the council thinks a phone call might have the same effect as being able to stand before you and speak face to face?”
Williamson concluded by telling council “enough is enough” and asked them to give the increases a rest. He said Chapmanville should instead escape the “folly” of other municipalities and blaze its own path of “compassion, patience and prosperity.”
Williamson’s comments received praise from councilman Gary Bledsoe.
“I wanted to tell you Phillip, I pat you on the back,” Bledsoe said. “You took most of the words out of my mouth. You’ve already said them, and I’m agreeing 100% with what you said, and I hope that the rest of the council feels the same way.”
Logan City Clerk Amber Miller responded to Williamson by saying she feels Chapmanville is blazing its own path with the unpopular opinion of pursuing home rule, and said that the extra revenue is needed for the town to grow. She added that the required home rule B&O tax reductions will entice more businesses to come into town and noted that out-of-state visitors like tourists on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, and not just locals in town, also play a major part in home rule revenue.
“It is time for southern West Virginia’s towns to step up to the plate and do this, not only for your town and the people that work there, but for your citizens that deserve better, healthier, better infrastructure towns,” Miller said. “We want these buildings demolished. We want our pensions funded. We wanted our employees to be paid well. We want to be able to do new sidewalks. We wanted to be able to match grants. It takes money. I understand that nobody likes new taxes, nobody does … but it is what it is, and it’s a major part of the health of your town.”
Miller concluded by noting that home rule would also allow Chapmanville’s council more leeway to implement other rules, ordinances and regulations not otherwise available under the state’s “one-size-fits-all” statutes that apply to non-participating municipalities.
Throughout the rest of the meeting, council members Tony “Psycho” Robison, Joel McNeely and Robin Mutters continually voiced their support, noting that consumers are already paying it in other places like Charleston, South Charleston, Huntington and soon Logan. Mutters said she would rather “pay it at home” if she has to pay it everywhere else.
Chapmanville Police Chief Alan Browning voiced his support.
“As a police chief, from a police department standpoint, I think if this doesn’t pass, we’re just going to keep being in the same boat we’re in right now — an open door,” Browning said. “We’re just going to keep hiring people and losing them. The cost of the academy is $2,000 per officer, so you’re losing that money after two years when they leave, not to mention their equipment and stuff they have. I just lost two to the State Police. With their starting salary at $45,000, we’re never going to be able to keep guys if we do not raise any more money. Their two sticking points was pension. We don’t have a pension. That’s a problem, and the pay.”
After long debate, the council unanimously voted to accept the home rule ordinance, which will be submitted to the Home Rule Board on July 8.
The council then voted 4-1 — with Bledsoe objecting — to hire Anna Butcher to assist with the completion of the town’s boundary map, a home rule requirement. Butcher also assisted Logan with their map.
Butcher will be hired through Woody Hill Attorneys at Law at a rate of $75 per hour. She will work for approximately 80 hours at a cost of around $6,000.