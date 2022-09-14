The Chapmanville Homecoming Parade begins to make its way through Main Street in Chapmanville on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The 2022 parade will follow the same route through town, beginning at the old East Grade Property and ending at the high school.
CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville will be home to the first of the county’s three homecoming parades this year on Friday, Sept. 16.
Chapmanville’s homecoming parade will kick off at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Parade lineup will begin at noon at the old East Grade School property located on the opposite side of town from the high school.
Students from Chapmanville area schools will be dismissed early on Friday to enjoy parade activities. Chapmanville Regional High School and Chapmanville Middle School will dismiss at 11 a.m. while Chapmanville area elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. or as soon as buses arrive.
The Chapmanville Tigers will play their homecoming game against the Nitro Wildcats at George Barker Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. Representing Chapmanville Regional High is Chloe Trickler as Miss CRHS and Brady Dalton as Mr. CRHS.
The next two county homecoming parades will be held two weeks apart, with Logan High School scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30, and Man High School scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14. Those parades will have similar school dismissal protocols. The Logan Banner will include that information as those parades draw closer.