Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner

The first noteworthy snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Friday, Feb. 7. Pictured here is a shot of downtown Chapmanville, with some light snow falling and snow-covered mountains in the distance.

 Dylan Vidovich

