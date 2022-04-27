CHAPMANVILLE — Students at Chapmanville Intermediate School went on a little march Tuesday afternoon in support of Autism Awareness Month.
Every student in the building, along with staff, marched around the front of the building and near the gravel lot adjacent to the Chapmanville Regional High School softball field. The theme was “everyone has a little magic inside,” and students and staff members held up handmade posters and signs, and many wore blue to symbolize autism awareness.
The event was the organized by Chapmanville Intermediate School special education teacher Amanda Holden as a way to show support for fellow students and families who have autism, as well as go along with lessons on what autism is and what it means.
“In our school, we have several students with autism, and so, I wanted to do something in honor of Autism Awareness Month, which is April, and I think there’s a dedicated day, but we decided to do it after spring break,” Holden said. “Blue is the color for autism, so I knew I wanted to incorporate that, and my thought is everyone has a little magic inside, even if you don’t see it — they might look different, they might sound different, but everybody is special in their own unique way.”
Following the march, the students were led back into an assembly room inside the school where they were treated to a magic show by former Marshall University offensive lineman and now Winfield-based magician Joey Stepp.
“It’s been a really amazing day,” Holden said. “It’s my first event that I got to organize on my own, a schoolwide event. I’m really proud of the kids and excited, and I have great support from my administrative staff and my co-teachers, so it’s been amazing.”