CHARLESTON — Kishia Stapleton, a fourth-grade teacher at Chapmanville Intermediate School, was recently announced as the statewide teacher winner of the West Virginia State Treasurer’s SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest.
The contest, now in its 14th year, asked students in kindergarten through fifth grades to write an essay about what they want to be when they grow up. The teacher portion of the contest asked elementary school teachers to submit an essay about how they would use the contest in the classroom.
More than 2,300 students around the state participated in the contest. Essays from three age groups (grades K-1, 2-3, and 4-5) were judged in each of the five geographic regions, for a total of 15 regional winners.
The winners, their families and school officials will be invited to an awards ceremony in Charleston this September to be officially recognized and have an opportunity to read their essays. The grand prize winner will be randomly selected at the ceremony.