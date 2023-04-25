Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20230426-log-k9.jpeg

Officer Marcus Dudley, who was tasked with handling K-9 Officer Chase with the Chapmanville Police Department, is no longer employed with the department, according to Chief Alan Browning.

 Courtesy photo

CHAPMANVILLE – Marcus Dudley, the police officer who was assigned to care for a missing K-9 unit, is no longer employed by the town’s police department.

Chapmanville Police Chief Alan Browning said Monday that Dudley is no longer with the department, having turned in his police gear on April 21.

