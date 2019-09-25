HD Media
WILLIAMSON — Chapmanville Kindred at Home team members recently distributed food collection bags and gathered donations for the House of Hope food pantry in Williamson, which was one of many benefactors of Kindred at Home’s 15th annual Food Drive.
Kindred at Home employees across the country placed the food collection bags at various locations in their respective communities and collected their “harvest” during the entire month of August. The company aimed to beat the amount collected in 2018, when the food drive yielded more than 300,000 meals for donation to food banks and charitable organizations across the country.
“Our caregivers often tap into community resources to best serve our patients and their families, so they know firsthand the demand for assistance placed upon food banks, pantries and other charitable organizations,” said Lori Anderson, Chapmanville’s Branch Director. “According to Feeding America, nearly 5 million senior citizens face hunger in our country and many are regularly faced with the difficult choice or buying food or paying for medical care. Ensuring that the most basic component of good health — food, is available for those in need is the right thing to do for a company like Kindred at Home and for the community as a whole.”
Kindred at Home in Chapmanville is collecting food and monetary donations for House of Hope to help support that organization’s work on behalf of individuals and families in the community unable to afford or access an adequate amount of food.
During August, the branch collected donations from referral sources such as local hospitals, doctors offices, businesses, the public, and even their own clinicians.
They set up at local grocery stores to also collect donations from the public and this year were able to collect 1,219 pounds of food and $1252.52 in cash donations. They divided what was collected between the three local food banks that serve their patients: House of Hope in Williamson, Maryetta United Baptist Church in Verdunville and Madison Baptist Church in Madison.
Kindred at Home also provides in-home skilled nursing, physical and occupational therapies and related services to residents of Southern West Virginia to include Mingo, Logan, Boone and Lincoln counties.
The Chapmanville office is a part of Kindred at Home, a provider of comprehensive home health and hospice services.
Area residents, physicians and referral sources who want to learn more about Kindred at Home’s services should contact Lori Anderson, RN, BSN at 304-855-7104. The office is located at 46 Friendly Neighbor Drive in Chapmanville.