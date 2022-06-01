CHAPMANVILLE — American Legion Post 103 of Chapmanville held its annual Memorial Day service at the Chapmanville Towers and the Post/Tracy Vickers Memorial Park on Monday morning.
The service began in the front lawn/entrance area of the Chapmanville Towers. Following prayer and singing of the National Anthem, Millard Thompson, chaplain of Post 103, delivered a speech urging thanks and honoring of all veterans and active duty of the U.S. Military.
“I want to begin today by recognizing all those among us who have been a part of a great brotherhood and a great sisterhood that we call the U.S. Military — the U.S. Military, yes ma’am,” Thompson said, “and our veterans, active-duty service members, Guardsmen, and Reserves — all these people deserve our thanks and our gratitude today because look what they are and where they are. They have felt things that we haven’t felt, and they have seen things that we haven’t seen, so we give them the gratitude and the thanks that they deserve today.”
After his speech, the assembled members of the Post conducted a 21-gun salute and playing of TAPS ceremony. During the playing of TAPS, Thompson performed a final roll call, a military tradition that pays respects to deceased military members.
After concluding their service at the Towers, the Post 103 veterans then walked a few yards over to the American Legion Post 103 Tracy Vickers Memorial Park and conducted a similar service along with a raising of the U.S. flag.
Carl Bledsoe, commander of the American Legion Post 103, said the yearly tradition began years ago when the Towers requested they participate in their veterans program.
“Some years ago, they had a veterans program going on at the Towers and they asked us if we would participate in it and we did and now every year, they expect us to come back every year,” Bledsoe said. “We always fired out here at the Post on that day, but in respect to the folks in the Towers there, we still go because we know there’s some veterans living there.”
Bledsoe said the Post began holding the Memorial Day services as a way to remember veterans who died while fighting in wars, those who went missing, and those who have died since coming home.
“We have a lot of veterans in the area and we have a lot of veterans that have gone home, and we have a lot of veterans that were lost in wars, you know, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and Iraq and Afghanistan — not so many in those last two, but in the others,” Bledsoe said. “Naturally, there was more lost in World War II than any of the others, but that’s why we honor those guys.”
American Legion Post 103 also placed close to 2,000 flags on the graves of veterans at the Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill. American Legion Post 19, which is Logan’s Legion, places flags at the nearby Highland-Memory Gardens Cemetery just off Old Logan Road.
Bledsoe encouraged any local veteran who isn’t a member of an American Legion Post to join if interested.
“If you’re a veteran and you read this or hear this and you’re not a member of a Post any place, we’d be glad to have you,” Bledsoe said. “You can come to the meetings if you want to. You can participate in the funeral squad if you want to. None of those things are mandatory, but we’d love to have you as a member. Naturally, membership has gone down over the years because World War II vets are about all gone and Korean vets are slim and Vietnam vets make up most of the Post. We don’t have a lot of Iraqi and Afghanistan time period veterans that are in the Post right now, and we need them for the Post to survive and keep on existing here in Chapmanville.”
Any veteran interested in joining American Legion Post 103 may contact Carl Bledsoe at 304-784-4118 or John Toney at 304-953-0655. Interested individuals may also attend a meeting at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. New members will have their dues paid for their first year of membership.
Post 103 is located at 679 Main St. in Chapmanville across from Dairy Delight.
Veterans interested in American Legion Post 19 in Logan may call 304-752-4941 or email amlegion19@gmail.com. Post 19’s meetings are also held at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Post 19 is located at 68 Water St. in Logan just across the Water Street Bridge.