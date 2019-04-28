CHAPMANVILLE – A Chapmanville man was arrested after he was found intoxicated and claimed he was an undercover U.S. Marshal.
According to a release from the Chapmanville Police Department, on April 27, CPD Officer Dylan Smith received a call about an intoxicated male walking around houses in the Shelton-Smith area of town. Austin Collins, 25, was located in the parking lot of Chapmanville Regional High School.
When Smith spoke to Collins, he reportedly said that he was an undercover U.S. Marshall and provided several different numbers that he claimed were his badge number. Smith then performed a field sobriety test on Collins, which he failed.
Collins reportedly continued to try to walk away and cursed Smith while being told “many times” to stop. Collins attempted to pull away once again when Smith went to detain him and, upon being placed under arrest, Collins allegedly threatened Smith with both physical harm and with the U.S. Marshal Service.
A background check on Collins showed that he does not work for any law enforcement agency. He has been charged with public intoxication, impersonating an officer and obstructing an officer.
As of Sunday night, Collins is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail. His bond has not yet been set.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.