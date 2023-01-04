CHAPMANVILLE — A Chapmanville man is behind bars following a domestic disturbance that police say involved him physically assaulting his grandchildren and their grandmother.
The incident was reported at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 28 at a home in the 1100 block of Browns Run between Chapmanville and Harts.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence after a domestic disturbance involving juveniles was reported.
Police say two juveniles left the home after their grandfather, Brady John Fowler Jr., 57, of Chapmanville, had choked them and thrown them around. According to the criminal complaint, Fowler told a deputy that he was trying to get the house back in order.
The complaint further states that a video was taken from inside the home showing Fowler grabbing the grandmother by her neck and chest area and pinning her up against the porch post. Police say the video then shows Fowler grabbing one of the juveniles by the neck and chest and throwing her off the porch.
The complaint states that Fowler became upset and began swearing after the grandmother and the two juveniles came home from the store.
The document also states that Fowler went through the house turning off lights and swearing about the lights being on inside the residence.
Police say the grandmother and the juveniles had several marks, bruises, and cuts on their necks, legs, and arms.
Fowler has been charged with two counts of child abuse creating risk of death or serious injury, two counts of child neglect resulting in injury, three counts of strangulation, three counts of domestic battery, and three counts of domestic assault.
He is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.