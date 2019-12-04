LOGAN — A Logan County man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his wife on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
According to an initial press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 26, deputies responded to a gunshot victim at Logan Regional Medical Center at 2:30 p.m. that day. When they arrived, the victim, Mirandi Seay, 38, of Chapmanville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Seay’s husband, Kenneth Douglas Seay Jr., 40, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. It is believed the homicide occurred at their residence along Lucas Street in Chapmanville.
On Monday, Dec. 2, The Logan Banner obtained a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, signed by Cpl. Derrick Miller on Nov. 26, which reveals more extensive details.
According to the complaint, Miller went to LRMC that day because a gunshot victim had been brought to the hospital. When he arrived, he reportedly observed Kenneth Douglas Seay Jr. sitting in the front seat of a white Ford pickup truck. Medical professionals were attending to the victim, Mirandi Seay, whose body was pulled out of the backseat of the truck.
Kenneth Seay’s face and clothing were reportedly covered in blood, and when Miller asked him what happened to his wife, he responded that he left to buy cigarettes and returned home 20 minutes later to find her shot and lying beside the bed.
More deputies with the LCSD arrived on scene and secured the truck and placed LRMC on lockdown. A safety pat-down was performed on Kenneth Seay, which reportedly yielded two shotgun shells, one of which was a shotgun casing that was fired, along with two pistol rounds.
Kenneth Seay agreed to come to the LCSD for questioning. A search warrant was obtained for the residence.
During the investigation, a medical professional reportedly stated that Mirandi Seay was already deceased by the time she arrived at the hospital. An X-ray of the gunshot wound revealed what appeared to be a close-up shot from a raised position, which indicates a pointing down motion. The complaint says the wound was “most definitely” caused by a shotgun.
The investigation revealed that Kenneth Seay had called 911 minutes before arriving at LRMC and had driven several miles from his residence. It was also found that Kenneth was the last person to be seen with Mirandi at the crime scene. According to a witness, the couple had been involved in domestic situations on numerous occasions.
It was also revealed in the investigation that Mirandi Seay had reportedly stated that she wanted a divorce just two days prior to the murder and was seeking help from her family.
Police believe that Kenneth Seay reportedly removed his wife from the crime scene and pulled to the back of the residence to place her in his truck by himself. According to investigators, he waited several minutes and traveled miles before calling 911.
As of press time, Kenneth Seay sits behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail, facing first-degree murder charges with no bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in Logan County Magistrate Court.