LOGAN – A Logan County man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a gunshot victim at Logan Regional Medical Center at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. When they arrived, the victim, Mirandi Seay, 38, of Chapmanville, was pronounced dead.
Upon further investigation, Seay’s husband, Kenneth Douglas Seay Jr, 40, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. It was found that the murder occurred at their residence at Lucas Street in Chapmanville.
The investigation is still ongoing and no additional information has been provided at this time.