CHAPMANVILLE — A Chapmanville man was arrested Sept. 7 on drug charges.
According to information supplied by a felony criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy J.C. Morrison was stopped by an individual who said a man appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Towne N’ Country Foodland store in Chapmanville.
Morrison said the man inside was sweating profusely, and he could not tell if the man was breathing or not. When Morrison knocked on the window, there was no movement from the man.
Morrison opened the door, shook the man on the shoulder, and after several seconds, he awakened.
Morrison said the man gave verbal consent to search him and the car. The report lists marijuana, Neurontin, Xanax, methamphetamine and heroin as being found.
Steven Shawn Compton, 32, of Chapmanville, has been charged with six counts of possession with a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He is currently incarcerated at Southwestern Regional Jail, and no bond information is available at this time.