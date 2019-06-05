Logan Banner
GLENVILLE, W.Va. - Alec "Gabe" Maynard of Chapmanville recently completed his student teaching at Glenville State College.
Maynard completed his student teaching in English Education (5-adult) and Social Studies Education (5-adult) at Gilmer County High School with Grace Wine and Karen McClain. Melody Wise and Michael Gherke were his GSC supervisors. He is the son of Dale and Darlene Maynard of Conway, South Carolina.
Senior teacher education students take part in an internship during their final semester at GSC. At the conclusion of their internship, students must complete a presentation illustrating their mastery of the Interstate New Teacher Assessment and Support Consortium (InTASC) standards as well as the standards of their particular area of study.
Maynard was eligible to participate in GSC's May commencement ceremony. For more information about the Teacher Education Program at Glenville State College, contact 304-462-4119.