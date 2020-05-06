CHAPMANVILLE — A Chapmanville man was arrested after he was allegedly found with fentanyl-laced heroin while being picked up on a parole violation.
According to information provided by a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on April 27, several deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department traveled to Cape Cod Drive in Chapmanville to assist the Logan Parole Office in picking up Coty Allen Vance, 34, of Chapmanville, on a parole violation. When police arrived, one of the deputies knocked on Vance’s door, he came out and was taken into custody.
During a pat-down of Vance, a Crown Royal bag was reportedly found tied to a pair of shorts he was wearing inside his pants. Vance told police to be careful because it possibly contained fentanyl-laced heroin.
The bag also contained a loaded syringe that Vance said also contained fentanyl-laced heroin, a yellow container with marijuana and seeds, around 5 grams of marijuana, one smoking device containing a white powder believed to be heroin and around 2 more grams of a white powdery substance he stated to be fentanyl-laced heroin.
Two black containers with marijuana seeds, a set of scales and two boxes of plastic baggies were also reportedly found in Vance’s bedroom.
Vance has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $50,000 cash-only bond and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.