KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kris Ball, 33, a resident of Chapmanville, was identified as a coal miner who was killed in a mining incident at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the news during a media briefing Friday, Sept. 2. Later that day, the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety announced they are investigating the incident. No other details had been released as of press time Tuesday.
According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, Ball’s death is the fourth coal mining-related death in West Virginia this year.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) issued a statement Friday.
“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kris Ball at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine,” Manchin said. “We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his wife Chelsea and their three children in our prayers during this devastating time. Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for our brave miners who put their lives at risk every day to power our great nation. Kris served our state and our country during his time in the mines, and his sacrifices will never be forgotten. Gayle and I, along with all West Virginians, send our sympathies to Chelsea and Kris’ family, their children, loved ones and friends as they mourn this incredible loss.”