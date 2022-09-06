Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kris Ball, 33, a resident of Chapmanville, was identified as a coal miner who was killed in a mining incident at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the news during a media briefing Friday, Sept. 2. Later that day, the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety announced they are investigating the incident. No other details had been released as of press time Tuesday.

