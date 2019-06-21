LOGAN - Chapmanville Mayor Raamie Barker approached the Logan County Commission during its regular session Monday to ask for some extra support in renovating the upstairs portion of the Tracy Vickers Community Center.
The building that houses the TVCC, which is located at 68 Boise St., in Chapmanville near Logan Bank and Trust, was purchased by the town early in Barker's first term as mayor. According to Barker, the building is around 18,000 to 19,000 square feet, but the town is able to use only half of it because the upstairs does not have a fire escape to comply with building safety standards.
To meet the standards, the town plans to build an outdoor covered fire escape, modify the existing stairwell and create an elevator lift. The total cost of the project sits right under $200,000, Barker said.
"We have money, but we don't have that much," Barker said. "We could use a little help."
The inside of the building has already been majorly renovated since the town acquired it. It now hosts a multitude of community events, serves as a warming center complete with a generator, and also serves as town hall. Barker said he hopes to be able to renovate the upstairs - which is large enough to host a dinner of 100 people, he said - in hopes of expanding what the TVCC has already accomplished.
"If we do that, we can have multiple things going on," Barker said. "Right now, we help with PRIDE and feed anywhere from 50-100 people a day - elderly people - there. We have several bookings for parties and reunions and things like that. Hopefully, it will continue to develop more where people can just come in and sit down if they want to and read a book or play on the computer. It's really in its infancy."
Town recorder Terilyn Wilson said when completed, most of it will be used for after-school tutoring, a youth center and a museum.
Barker said he does not have a figure for the county commission to consider just yet, but "Whatever you can do for us, we would appreciate it." Commission President Danny Godby said the commission would check in to it.
"I know that you'll utilize the building - the community center - to the fullest, and I was pretty impressed when I went down recently and took a look at what you've already done, along with what you're planning to do," said commissioner Danny Ellis. "I think you're certainly on the right track, doing the right things, and doing some good things with it."
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.