CHAPMANVILLE - The town of Chapmanville will hold its general election for both mayoral and Town Council candidates this Tuesday.
Five individuals are running for mayor and 10 individuals - including all five incumbents - are running for Town Council.
Candidates for mayor are:
n Raamie Barker
n Tommy Kirk
n Estel E. Murray
n Roger L. Meade
n Elbert Vance
n Dean "Doc" Williams
Candidates for Town Council are:
n Sadie Ann Christian
n Gary Bledsoe
n Tony "Psycho" Robison
n Benjamin DesRocher
n Gary D. Neil
n Joel McNeely
n Ronald "Joey" Wilson
n Robin Adams Mutters
n Cody Perry
n Paul Watts
Incumbent town recorder Terilyn Wilson is also on the ballot unopposed.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the old Town Hall building located next to the police station/across from Speedway in town.
This election will be the first to make use of the new voting machines that were purchased under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant that was approved by the Logan County Commission last fall.
Winners of the election will take office July 1.
