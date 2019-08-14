Logan Banner
PHILIPPI, W.Va. - Thirty-four members of the physician assistant studies Class of 2020 were honored during the official white coat and pinning convocation at Alderson Broaddus University on July 26, including Chapmanville native Lauren Peyton.
"This ceremony is so important to the families and students because it symbolizes professionalism and commitment to patient care while transitioning from one phase to another," said Thomas Moore, director of the physician assistant studies program and dean of the College of Medical Science.
The final year will be spent in clinical rotations at local hospitals and medical centers, focusing on and delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.