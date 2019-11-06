20191106-log-policegrad.jpg

On Friday, Nov. 1, Craig Johnson, left, and Andy Bias, right, graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute. Johnson works as a deputy for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, and Bias works as an officer for the Danville Police Department in Boone County. Both men are from Chapmanville.

 Submitted photo

On Friday, Nov. 1, Craig Johnson, left, and Andy Bias, right, graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute. Johnson works as a deputy for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, and Bias works as an officer for the Danville Police Department in Boone County. Both men are from Chapmanville.