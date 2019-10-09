CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Police Department will be taking applications and testing for a police officer position.
Applications may be picked up and returned at either town hall at 68 Boise St., or the police department at 19 Crawley Creek Road. The process is to create a pool of applicants for future testing.
The Physical Agility Test (PAT) is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the police department. Testing will include 18 push-ups in one minute, 28 sit-ups in one minute and a 1.5-mile run to be completed in 14 minutes and 36 seconds.
Successful applicants will then be scheduled for the final phases of testing, which includes background checks, polygraph/CVSA and interviews. Applications will be due the day of testing.
Once employed, new members will begin a 12-month probationary period that includes a field training program and attendance to the WVSP Academy in Institute for 16 weeks.
Members will receive PEIA health insurance options as well as dental and optical coverage. Members will also receive overtime, two weeks of vacation and 12 paid holidaysand annual increases in wages.