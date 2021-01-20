CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council approved the hiring of a new police officer and the final sale of an auctioned police cruiser during their regular session Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Michael Honeycutt, a 22-year-old graduate of Logan High School from the class of 2018, was approved to be the town’s next police officer. The motion was made by councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters, who said she recommended him, and seconded by councilman Gary Neil.
After Honeycutt was sworn in, council approved the final sale of a 2010 Ford Explorer previously used by the police department that was listed for auction on Dec. 15. The highest bidder for the vehicle, which had 133,000 miles on it, was Roger Meade of Harts who bid $1,100.
The next highest bidder for the explorer was Sean Harper, who bid $1,000 but added in his bid that he would go “up to $1,300.” Town attorney Rob Kuenzel advised accepting Meade’s bid out of fairness.
“I think you can only have one bid,” Kuenzel said. “(Harper’s) first bid is $1,000, and Mr. Meade bid $1,100. Though we could make 200 extra dollars, I don’t necessarily know that would be fair to allow him to make two bids, so it would be my opinion that you accept Mr. Meade’s for $1,100.”
Councilman Gary Bledsoe suggested the winning bid was far too low considering the shape of the vehicle. Police Chief Alan Browning said the vehicle is in need of an exhaust manifold on its passenger side.
“My understanding is the vehicle is in pretty good shape as far as body wise, inside,” Bledsoe said. “It got a new rebuilt transmission put in it not long ago. It’s got a hundred-and-some-thousand miles, less than 150,000 ... it’s an all-wheel drive, and $1,000 is not a lot of money, it runs good ...
“If that was sitting in somebody’s yard and I asked to buy it, I guarantee they’d ask for more than what that bid is, because you always ask for more than what you’re going to get anyway,” Bledsoe later added.
Council members briefly discussed rejecting the bids and rebidding it instead. Town recorder Terilyn Wilson noted that if it was not auctioned off by that meeting, it would have to be added to the town’s insurance policy, even though it isn’t currently in use, and Kuenzel noted that the town could end up with an even lower bid next time.
“I think the risk is you bid and you get lesser bids than what you got this time,” Kuenzel said.
Kuenzel suggested setting a minimum bid amount for future auctions. Mutters motioned to accept Meade’s winning bid this time and set a minimum bid for future auctions; the motion was passed by the other council members.
Browning then briefly discussed the department’s bid to install a generator at the police station. According to a post on the town’s Facebook page Monday, bids are currently being accepted for a minimum 22kw generator install with transfer switch, which will be presented to the town council at their next meeting Feb. 9.
Councilman Neil and Mayor Joel McNeely discussed asking the county to pay for some of the generator’s cost, since the station is used by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department for processing and other services.
“They’re using the building just the same as our own officers,” McNeely said. “It’s a meeting place, and I would hope that the Sheriff’s Department, which would be the County Commission, would come in, probably, at least half or 40% or something of that nature in buying a generator to make that an all-weather station.”
“It’s worth a shot,” Neil said. “See what they say.”
All bids regarding the generator should be submitted in writing to town hall or directly to Browning by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
Browning also outlined the department’s total activity in 2020:
- 35 felony arrests
- 165 misdemeanor arrests
- 146 misdemeanor citations
- 413 traffic citations
- Eight DUI arrests
- $5,325 in drugs confiscated
- $100 in recovered property
- 1,150 calls for service.