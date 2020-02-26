CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Police Department recently swore in two new officers after two of its current officers announced their resignations.
Michael Shaun Hall and Ethan Cole Ferrell were officially sworn in by Police Chief Alan Browning at the Chapmanville Town Council’s monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18. The two will replace Officer Justin Stapleton and Sgt. Dustin Bryant, who have left to pursue careers with the West Virginia State Police.
The council approved their hirings, which will go into effect March 1. The two will begin at the West Virginia State Police Academy in April and will graduate in July.
Following the swearing-in ceremonies, both Stapleton and Bryant read their resignation letters to the council members. Bryant, who worked for the town for nearly nine years, said the decision to move on was for doing what’s best for his family and urged council to pursue further options for retaining future police officers.
Stapleton graduated as valedictorian of the 175th West Virginia State Police Academy class in September 2018.
“As most of you know, I have been offered a job with the West Virginia State Police and after months of consideration and testing, I have decided to accept this officer,” Stapleton read. “The decision I have made to leave such a great chief and department was a hard decision to make, but it was a decision based solely on benefits, retirement, wages and so on. It had to be made to better myself and my family for years to come.”
“You two have done a hell of job,” councilman Tony “Psycho” Robison said. “We’re going to miss you.”
“I knew we weren’t going to keep him (Stapleton) when he graduated number one in his class at the Academy,” quipped town recorder Terilyn Wilson.
“I just want to personally thank our former police officers for their dedication to our town and their service to our town, and I just want to personally tell them how much I appreciate everything they’ve done,” Wilson said. “We’re going to miss them, but I’m excited about their new adventure starting with another academy they get to go to. This one’s for six months, so good luck, and I hope you enjoy your new position.”
With the resignation of Bryant, the council approved the promotion of officer Cameron Sammons to sergeant.