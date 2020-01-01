LOGAN — Although it carries the namesake of a neighboring town, Chapmanville Primary Care is now also serving patients in downtown Logan.
When Dr. Scott Siegel left his practice to move to Kentucky, Martin Codispoti and business partner Rafael Rodighiero decided to use Siegel’s space on Main Street for Chapmanville Primary Clinic to expand into a clinic in downtown Logan. The clinic offers a wide range of services that includes continuity care, such as treatment of diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, chronic bronchitis, arthritis and “basically any kind of care that you would need on a routine basis as far as family medicine is concerned,” according to Codispoti.
CPC also offers daily walk-in sick visits, DOT/CDL physicals and in-house lab work.
The new Logan clinic opened in mid-December, and Codispoti, a family nurse practitioner, serves as its primary clinician. The clinic operates with six employees on any given day — with Codispoti, two nurses, two clerical staff members and an employee from Quest Diagnostics, the company that provides the lab services.
“We’re happy to be in Logan,” he said. “We’re happy to be expanding to be able to provide more care to the residents of southern West Virginia. I’m happy to be here to be able to give people routine health checks, health screenings, and when we diagnose a problem, to be able to follow those people and prevent that from worsening.”
Codispoti said around 250 patients have already been served in the approximately three weeks the clinic has been operating.
The CPC Logan clinic is located at 104 Main St., in downtown Logan in the building that formerly housed RadioShack and Baisden Insurance Agency. The clinic is open four days a week with various operational hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, with walk-ins accepted until 2 p.m.; and from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, with walk-ins accepted until 6 p.m.
For more information, call 304-752-9450.