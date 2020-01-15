Healthcare providers Rafael Rodighiero and Martin Codispoti are announcing the addition of licensed professional counselor Ashlee Calandros-Kelley, M.Ed, NCC, LPC to the Chapmanville Primary Care Clinics.
Calandros-Kelley will be working at both the Chapmanville and Logan offices, and is now accepting new patients. She provides mental health psychotherapy and counseling for conditions such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, panic disorder, PTSD, ADHD and more. She sees both adults and children and also offers evening hours.
“This is a great thing that we now have the ability to provide treatment with medication as well as counseling and therapy for mental health conditions, all under one roof,” said Rodighiero, clinic administrator at the Chapmanville location. “This is a collaboration that is going to be a wonderful thing for patients in our area that struggle with mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety.”
To schedule an appointment, call 304-310-2517 for the Chapmanville clinic or 304-752-9450 in the Logan clinic. Rodighiero will continue to provide family healthcare services at the Chapmanville clinic for conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, COPD, thyroid disease, sore throat, bronchitis, anxiety, depression and more. Martin Codispoti, FNP-BC will continue providing family healthcare services at the Logan clinic.