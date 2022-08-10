Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — Turning 100 years old Thursday, Aug. 11, Chapmanville Towers resident Harvey Miller has a lot of stories to tell and some advice to give.

Born Aug. 11, 1922, on Cox’s Fork just off of the modern-day Mud River Road exit near Danville in Boone County, Miller was raised where the Big Ugly Community Center now stands. The barn that his stepfather, Sam Lake, built in 1938 after receiving a work bonus is still on the property, he said, but the house is gone.

