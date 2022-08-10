CHAPMANVILLE — Turning 100 years old Thursday, Aug. 11, Chapmanville Towers resident Harvey Miller has a lot of stories to tell and some advice to give.
Born Aug. 11, 1922, on Cox’s Fork just off of the modern-day Mud River Road exit near Danville in Boone County, Miller was raised where the Big Ugly Community Center now stands. The barn that his stepfather, Sam Lake, built in 1938 after receiving a work bonus is still on the property, he said, but the house is gone.
“We was just raised on a farm,” Miller said. “We hoed corn, cut timber.”
Miller attended school at Guyan Valley just below the Branchland area in Lincoln County and only went up to the eighth grade, which was common at that time. When World War II broke out, his family moved to Oregon, where they worked on a shipyard and several different jobs.
One of those jobs, he said, was raising turkeys and chickens that were eventually canned and shipped overseas to those in service. Miller said he does not remember the name of the farm he worked on, but he does recall working for the Birds Eye company that canned the food.
“My brother raised 14,000 turkeys, and I raised over 14,000 chickens, and they was all canned and shipped overseas to men and women in service,” Miller said.
Although he was of combat age during the war, Miller himself never saw any action. Both he and his brother were rejected, and to this day, Miller says he’s never been sure why.
“They turned me and my brother both down,” Miller said, “and we never was sick. They didn’t tell me (why). They told me, ‘Go on and put your hand up on the desk,’ and that man went over there and put ‘rejected’ on there, and I came on out.”
Miller’s family returned in 1945, and he went to work for Lewis Furniture in Logan in 1947. That same year, he settled in Chapmanville and hasn’t left the area since. Up until about eight years ago, he lived in a house near the Logan Country Club, but he moved to the Chapmanville Towers after his eyesight began deteriorating. He now resides in an apartment on the fourth floor of the Towers.
Miller stayed in the furniture business two more times, working for Samson’s Home Outfitters and Guyan Furniture, before going to work for Rich Oil in Chapmanville for 12 years. He took care of the service station aspect of the business.
After Rich Oil, Miller worked for the Austin Powder Company for seven years, Logan Concrete for three years, and Ashland Petroleum/Oil in Logan, which he drove for 12 years for. Ashland, he said, was his last job before he stopped working.
Miller has endured several surgeries, one of which removed a tumor in 1968.
“I had a tumor between my chest eight inches in diameter, and they removed it,” Miller said.
Miller remembers the ordeal because it happened just four years after he got married at the age of 42. He was married to his wife, Francis Jordan, until her death on Feb. 22, 2003.
Miller recalled his wife as a woman whom everyone got along with.
“She was just a number one good woman,” Miller said. “She didn’t … whoever she met, she talked to them. She was a woman that anybody could talk to, and she wasn’t hard to get along with. We never had no problems at all. Good marriage. She had sugar (diabetes) real bad, and she passed away up here at the park.”
The two never had any children. Miller said they discussed it, but decided against it due to the age at which they married.
Miller said he doesn’t think much about hitting the century mark.
“When people ask me, I just say, ‘Well, one step at a time,’ ” he said.
He also said he doesn’t have any secrets to share for his longevity.
“I didn’t have no secrets. I didn’t diet. I had two glasses of whiskey, 14 bottles of beer and bought pack of cigarettes, smoked three and gave the rest away,” he quipped. “That’s my life!”
Miller said the best advice he can give to young people is to live a healthy lifestyle. He said his favorite foods are fruits and vegetables.
“The best thing is to watch their diet,” Miller said. “They’re on dope, and they’re on sugar and stuff and just killing themselves with stuff that they don’t need. They need to be good on vegetables and cut down on the sweets, and they could exercise. If they really want to live a good long life, stay away from whiskey, beer, dope and get them a good job. If they get a good job, it’ll work. I’ve lived on just vegetables and fruit, and I go fishing with a bunch of people, and they’d eat and they’d get two big plates full of food, but I’d go get vegetables and maybe a drumstick of chicken or a thigh or something. As for sweets and bread, most of the time, I don’t eat much bread, and cake, I don’t care too much for cake, but I do eat it.”
When asked what he thinks has changed since his youth, Miller said it’s how younger people care for their elders.
“The people have changed since World War II, it seems to me like,” Miller said. “The younger people, it don’t seem to me like they care for the older people like they did back when I came up. When somebody got sick and people found out about it, they went to them, they helped them, they done what they needed to do. They didn’t ask for a penny, and nobody said anything about it.”
To pass his time nowadays, Miller walks outside to the front of the Chapmanville Towers and socializes with other residents. He will also walk across the street to Hardees or down the street to Towne N’ Country Foodland.
When he wants to go somewhere, he said he has a special friend in Bill Bledsoe.
“Any time I call him and I want to go somewhere, he comes and gets me, and he takes me anywhere I want to go,” said Miller, who counted the fishing pond as a favorite spot.
One prized possession of Miller’s is a trophy fish citation awarded to him on March 16, 2003, for catching a four-pound, 19-inch smallmouth bass.
“My wife passed away in February of 2003, and I was sitting there at the house by myself, and it was March 16, and I decided to go fishing,” Miller said. “It was cold. I put a pair of coveralls on, a fleece-lined overall jacket, toboggin, boots, and went and got me some nightcrawlers and went to the river.”
Reflecting on his life, Miller said he wouldn’t change one thing.
“I’ve had a pretty good life,” Miller said. “I wouldn’t go back … well, I’d go back and live it over again, but I wouldn’t change a thing — even the emergency surgery I had. The doctor asked me if I knew what emergency surgery was, and I said, ‘Well, you make it or you don’t,’ and he said, ‘That’s it.’ ”
Other than some issues with eyesight and a recent hip replacement, Miller said he has no major health issues.
“I just had this here hip replaced, and I done better, they said, than anybody they’d had down there,” Miller said. “I fell on the last day of February, and they done surgery on Saturday, and Sunday, they come in and changed my bed and they started getting me up, and they’d put their hand on my shoulder and legs and I said, ‘Quit. That hurts.’ I said, ‘I know where the pain is. I’ll get out of bed myself.’ They said, ‘You can’t get out of bed.’ I said, ‘Well, I’ll get out of bed.’ I got out of bed, stood up and they put two straps around me and said, ‘Can you make a step?’ And I said, ‘I’ll try,’ and I made 15, and they said nobody had done that before.”
An event to celebrate Miller’s 100th birthday is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the First Church of Christ at 181 Gamet Ave., in Chapmanville. To RSVP, call 304-310-2256.