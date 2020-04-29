CHAPMANVILLE — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, there has been an influx of individuals being called “hometown heroes” — such as workers on the front lines and individuals volunteering their time giving out food or making masks.
One of those individuals is Mary Ruth Hale of Chapmanville.
After retiring from a 34-year teaching career at Man High School in 2004, Hale began sewing more extensively as one way to keep herself occupied. When she learned that local healthcare workers — particularly those in her family — were in need of masks due to a nationwide shortage during the pandemic, Hale began to use her talent.
“When I saw that they were needing masks and stuff, I had a bunch of fabric here — like I said, I sew a lot and stuff — and I thought, ‘Well, I’ve got some fabric,’ so I read up about it and stuff and I thought, ‘Well, dang, I can do that. That’s real easy to do,’” Hale said. “One of the girls I go to church with was asking if anybody had any quarter-inch elastic and so then, I looked, and I had a pretty big package of it, and so, I’ll just make some (masks) myself.”
The masks she began making consist of a tough fabric and an elastic headband. They come in all sorts of different designs, and she has not charged one penny for any of them.
Hale’s first client was her niece, an emergency room nurse at Logan Regional Medical Center. She then made a mask for her niece’s husband, a paramedic, and then for one of her neighbors, who is also a nurse.
She then made 25 masks for her son and his fellow employees at the Huntington Federal Savings Bank, as the business decided to keep its lobby open.
From there, Hale’s initiative began to snowball, and her daughter-in-law, nephew, grandson and members of her church, a number of whom are elderly, soon followed. She then asked the pharmacist at the Walgreens store in Chapmanville if they needed masks, and they responded with a resounding yes.
Hale made masks for the pharmacy employees. Otherwise, they would’ve had to wait until around May 15 to order more, according to what the pharmacist told her.
The list of people Hale has now made masks for is a long one that includes other family members, previous students who work in the medical field throughout southern West Virginia and a neighbor battling cancer.
“I just started making them, and I didn’t realize how many people would actually need them,” Hale sad. “It just kind of snowballed, and I’ve just been so blessed with everything.”
Hale has made about 350 masks, and she is currently waiting on more fabric and elastic material to make more.
Hale, resides in Chapmanville after a 2010 flood destroyed her home in South Man. She and her late husband, John, built and moved into her current home in 2011.