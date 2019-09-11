CHAPMANVILLE - The Town of Chapmanville held a "Goodbye Summer" event for children at the Tracy Vickers Community Center on Friday, Sept. 6.
The event featured Albyz Tropical Sno and Fat Boy Tacos as food/drink vendors, and children and parents enjoyed several fun activities both inside and outside the community center. The center unveiled a new playground in May, which was thoroughly enjoyed at Friday's event.
The evening was topped off with a free showing of the 2018 animated film, "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
The screen for the showing was provided by the Chapmanville Fire Department.
A total headcount could not be determined, but more than 50 children were given glow sticks and tickets to win a gift card, won by Dalton Ranson.
The event was sponsored by Pride Community Services, Inc.
- Logan Banner