Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner Tracy Vickers Community Center Director Stacy Bell speaks to children before a showing of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" during the town of Chapmanville's "Goodbye Summer" event on Friday, Sept. 6.

 Dylan Vidovich

CHAPMANVILLE - The Town of Chapmanville held a "Goodbye Summer" event for children at the Tracy Vickers Community Center on Friday, Sept. 6.

The event featured Albyz Tropical Sno and Fat Boy Tacos as food/drink vendors, and children and parents enjoyed several fun activities both inside and outside the community center. The center unveiled a new playground in May, which was thoroughly enjoyed at Friday's event.

The evening was topped off with a free showing of the 2018 animated film, "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."

The screen for the showing was provided by the Chapmanville Fire Department.

A total headcount could not be determined, but more than 50 children were given glow sticks and tickets to win a gift card, won by Dalton Ranson.

The event was sponsored by Pride Community Services, Inc.

- Logan Banner

