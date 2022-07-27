ROANOKE, W.Va. — Schools in Logan and four other counties were added Thursday to the roster of participants in the state’s Communities In Schools program, as announced by Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice.
Communities In Schools works to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
The announcement was made during the closing ceremony at this year’s Communities In Schools Summer Institute, a three-day event at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia, which had more than 200 attendees.
The Logan County schools are Chapmanville Intermediate, Chapmanville Middle and Chapmanville High. Twelve other schools in Marshall, Monroe, Ohio and Randolph counties are also being added to the education initiative.
“We’re really looking forward to seeing Communities In Schools in our new counties this fall,” Cathy Justice said. “The CIS program has been an incredible success, and all of that success starts with the people in this room.”
The Justices helped to start Communities In Schools in three counties in 2018. With the new additions, the program expands to 36 counties, serving more than 70,000 students in 186 schools across the state.
“We eventually want to get to the point where we can run across the finish line with CIS in all 55 counties in the state,” Cathy Justice said.
National Communities In Schools President and CEO Rey Saldaña thanked the Justices.
“The scale of all we’re doing in West Virginia is unlike anywhere else in the country, and it’s because of the fuel they’re pouring into the program,” Saldaña said. “I continue to be in awe of what is happening in West Virginia.”