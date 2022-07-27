Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

ROANOKE, W.Va. — Schools in Logan and four other counties were added Thursday to the roster of participants in the state’s Communities In Schools program, as announced by Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice.

Communities In Schools works to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.

Recommended for you