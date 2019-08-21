CHAPMANVILLE - A groundbreaking ceremony signifying the start of a project to upgrade the town of Chapmanville's wastewater treatment plant and pump stations was held Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The ceremony at town hall featured town officials and several guest speakers.
The groundbreaking marked the commencement of upgrading the facilities, which serves 628 residential customers, 154 commercial customers and six industrial customers for a total of 788 customers.
The upgrades follow a recently completed $2.3 million project that replaced the town's water lines.
This project is expected to cost a total of $7,226,560, with $45,000 of that coming from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Job Development Council and $7,181,560 from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund.
"It's going to give the town of Chapmanville more growth," said Chapmanville Water Department Chairman Dean "Doc" Williams.
"I think the sewer system, I forgot the estimated capacity, but it will be close to probably double what we can handle now, so in the future when we do start to develop more property and businesses and things like this, we will have the capabilities to handle anything that comes into our town."
Dunn Engineers, Inc., of Charleston designed the project and is overseeing it. The contractors completing the project are the Hayslett Construction Company, Inc., and Rover Construction, Inc.
During the ceremony, several individuals involved with the project spoke, including project engineer Eric T. Hartwell and Kathryn Kelley Elliott, who is the deputy director of the Region II Planning and Development Council. Michael Browning, representing U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin; Alex Vaughn, representing U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito; and Terri Booth, representing U.S. Rep. Carol Miller; also delivered greetings on behalf of the elected officials, who were unable to attend.
According to Williams, the project has been a work in progress for approximately eight to 10 years. At the end of the ceremony, Mayor Raamie Barker said he was happy to see the project finally underway.