Chapmanville Shop with a Cop spreads Christmas cheer Logan Banner dvidovich Author email Dec 18, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 ALL PHOTOS: The annual Chapmanville Shop with a Cop initiative was held Dec. 7. This year’s initiative took 21 children shopping for the Christmas season. Photos courtesy of Miranda Robinette Courtesy of Miranda Robinette The annual Chapmanville Shop with a Cop initiative was held Saturday, Dec. 7. This year’s initiative took 21 children shopping for the Christmas season. Courtesy of Miranda Robinette The annual Chapmanville Shop with a Cop initiative was held Saturday, Dec. 7. This year’s initiative took 21 children shopping for the Christmas season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The annual Chapmanville Shop with a Cop initiative was held Saturday, Dec. 7. This year’s initiative took 21 children shopping for the Christmas season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save dvidovich Author email Follow dvidovich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Logan cheer takes second at state, Tug Valley 3-peats Longtime advocate to lead collegiate recovery network SWVCTC Rad Tech program acquires digital radiography machine College football bowl game schedule Winless Lady Billies fall to Tug Valley, drop to 0-5 Logan County High School Basketball Schedules State champion Martinsburg dominates 3A all-state team Logan County High School Baskteball Master Schedule Online Poll Do you believe you're benefiting in Trump's economy? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLogan County Sheriff Porter flips to RepublicanTrain strikes, kills Big Creek manFirst reading of BOE policy updates passedUpcoming toy drive gives gifts to families in needEarly-less Wildcats fall to Hoover in season openerNASCAR changes business modelLogan native hosts book-signing event at McCormick'sMuseum of Art announces holiday scheduleChapmanville man charged with murder in wife's deathMan's Zach Frye named Second Team All-State Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Recent Obituaries Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView