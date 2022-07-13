At left is Chapmanville in May 1950, just three years after the town was incorporated. On the right is Chapmanville from nearly the same location in May 2022. The first photo will be just one of many on display inside the Tracy Vickers Community Center Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, as part of a showcase of the town’s history.
Photo at left courtesy of Tracy Vickers Community Center; photo at right by DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner
CHAPMANVILLE — A two-day festival celebration of the 75th anniversary of Chapmanville’s incorporation as a town is set for Friday and Saturday, July 15-16.
The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with a parade through town beginning at Chapmanville Regional High School and ending on the other side of town. Parade lineup begins in the school’s parking lot at 5 p.m.
Anyone interested in participating in the parade should contact Stacy Bell at 304-784-1683. Local civics groups, churches and teams are encouraged to participate.
Following the parade, a veterans salute and opening prayer will take place at 7 p.m. Singing the National Anthem will be Caiden Cline.
The rest of the evening will consist of music and entertainment from the Southern Stompers, In Stone, Amanda Holden and No Regrets. Headlining Friday night will be ‘80s rock tribute band Hair Supply at 10 p.m.
All throughout the day on both Friday and Saturday, vendors, food trucks, gem sifting, a rock wall, inflatables and a dunk tank at the fire department will be available as activities. A large display of the town’s history — which includes vintage photos, newspaper clippings, articles and more — will be inside the Tracy Vickers Community Center.
Saturday will feature an even more packed day of events beginning at 11 a.m. with school performances from Chapmanville Intermediate School and the Chapmanville Regional High School Band. Steve and Annie Chapmanville will entertain at noon followed by The Crownless at 12:30 p.m.
The Lincoln County Cloggers will perform at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
A live recording of “The Friendly Neighbor Show,” featuring Steve and Annie Chapman and One Horse Town, will take place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
Brayden Williamson will perform at 6 p.m. Following Brayden will be Zack Runyon at 7:30 p.m. and headlining Saturday night’s entertainment schedule is the JAB Band at 9 p.m.
Alongside the music entertainment, Saturday will also feature other activities and attractions. A petting zoo will be available from noon-9 p.m., and Edsel the Balloon Guy will be available from noon-10 p.m.
A cruise-in will be held at the Logan Bank & Trust lot from 6-8 p.m., and the evening will culminate in a fireworks display after the JAB Band’s set.
Activities will take place near the Tracy Vickers Community Center, which is the same location the Apple Butter Festival has been held since 2017.