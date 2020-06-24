CHAPMANVILLE — The Town of Chapmanville plans to honor the Chapmanville Regional High School Class of 2020 this Friday with a celebratory parade through town.
The parade will begin 6 p.m. Friday, June 26. All graduating seniors of the CRHS Class of 2020 are encouraged to meet around the old East Chapmanville Grade School at 5 p.m. for parade lineup.
Graduates may decorate their car and make a sign with their name for the side of the car. Graduates may wear anything they like, including their cap and gown or sports uniform.
No candy will be allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the town’s effort to recognize the CRHS seniors, the entire month of June was proclaimed “The Month of the CRHS Senior Class.”