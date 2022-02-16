CHAPMANVILLE — During their regular session Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Chapmanville Town Council approved sending out letters to businesses in town aimed at curbing delinquent payment of B&O taxes.
Councilman Gary Neil, referencing a shortcoming of B&O taxes in the town’s financial statement prepared by accountant Jeff Vallet, said the town has several businesses that are behind on paying their taxes.
“There’s a lot of businesses that’s not paying. There’s some businesses that have refused to pay,” Neil said.
Neil has approached council during previous meetings over the issue and at the Feb. 8 meeting, he presented a letter drafted by town attorney Rob Kuenzel intended to be distributed to businesses who pay B&O tax in town. The letter outlines several consequences of not paying, and delinquent businesses have 30 days to contact town hall to outline how they intend to catch up.
Neil said that according to a town ordinance, the name of a business behind in B&O tax may be published through various means if they fail to address their delinquency. After that, the town may calculate their income and charge what is deemed behind.
“The best thing for them to do would be to catch it up on their own,” Neil said. “Again, it’s not right for people to not pay at all, and we do have businesses doing that.”
Neil added that businesses should familiarize themselves with the updated town boundary map, which is on display at town hall.
“We have businesses here that don’t think they’re in the town limits,” Neil said. “The map has been updated, and it’s in the process of being updated in the courthouse. That will show the true boundaries of the town of Chapmanville … we have an updated map on the wall in city hall, and the bottom line is, they’ve got to pay.
“It’s money we’re losing that we need to operate the town,” Neil added. “I like to spend money. I buy police cars and firetrucks … well, not firetrucks, but garbage trucks and … I like things nice in our town, and we rely on this B&O tax to do the things that we do.”
Kuenzel further explained that state code requires that a business has to be behind by four quarters before their name can be published by the town. The first letter drafted by Kuenzel is for those businesses, while the second is an informational letter for other businesses who are less behind.
Councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters motioned to accept the letter. It was unanimously seconded by the remainder of the council.