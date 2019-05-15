HD Media
American Airlines will initiate nonstop air service to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport from Yeager Airport starting Sept. 4, the airport announced on Friday.
American, which now operates five daily flights to Charlotte and once-daily flights to Washington and Philadelphia from the Charleston airport, joins United Airlines, which offers three daily flights to Chicago, in providing Yeager-O'Hare service.
"This will help keep airfare out of CRW competitive, and provide additional options for our passengers to connect to new destinations," said Terry Sayre, Yeager's executive director.
O'Hare offers 506 daily flights serving 137 destinations in 12 nations.
Sayre said the addition of a fourth Chicago flight will add to a surge in passenger growth now being experienced at the Charleston airport, which posted a 6.5% increase in passenger boardings in 2018 and has seen an 8% rise in boardings so far this year.