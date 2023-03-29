Women’s Health Center of West Virginia executive director Katie Quinonez talks about the facility in Charleston in 2022. Quinonez said that, since West Virginia banned most abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned, her clinic will open an abortion provider across the border in Maryland, where the procedure is still legal.
The leaders of what was West Virginia’s only abortion clinic plan to open a facility providing the procedure in Maryland — about 5 miles outside of Mineral County, in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.
Katie Quinonez, director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, will oversee the new Women’s Health Center of Maryland. She said the Cumberland, Maryland, clinic will address a need for reproductive health care made worse by state bans against the procedure in West Virginia and elsewhere after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Quinonez said the new clinic, set to open in June, is meant not only for West Virginians, but anyone who needs it.
“West Virginians have been left without abortion care, yes, so we’re here to provide abortion care to anyone who needs it,” Quinonez said. “No one should have to be traveling out of their home state, away from their communities for hours and hours in order to access abortion care, but that’s the reality we live in.”
The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia was the state’s lone abortion provider for seven years before lawmakers passed a ban on the procedure with few exemptions last September.
The West Side clinic remains open and, except for abortion, provides reproductive and sexual health care services, including contraception, HIV testing and prevention, gender-confirming hormone therapy, disease testing and treatment, and annual exams.
“We’re only planning to continue to grow our services to continue to meet unmet needs that exist in the community,” Quinonez said. “We’re going to continue to ensure that [patients] can receive that care in our inclusive and welcoming environment.”
The health center also operates the Choice Fund, which provides resources to help West Virginians who have to travel to access abortions. Since 2022, the fund has helped more than 800 people.
Quinonez said the idea for the Maryland clinic came from engaging with a broad network of providers that share ideas about how to innovate and dismantle barriers to abortion.
“We’ve been engaged with leaders in the areas of education, faith, intimate-partner violence, racial justice, trans health organizers, reproductive rights and advocacy coalitions, as well as abortion clinics and abortion funds on the ground in Western Maryland,” she said. “And we’ve been discussing the needs that they see in their community. We’ve heard directly from Marylanders in both Garrett and Allegheny counties that more access to reproductive health care is needed.
“So that, combined with the fact that just more abortion clinics are needed, period, especially since Roe was overturned and states like West Virginia have banned abortion — all of those factors were taken into consideration.”
While West Virginia has moved to restrict access to abortions since the overturn of Roe V. Wade, the procedure remains legal in Maryland until fetal viability, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization that aims to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights around the world.
Quinonez said the area surrounding the clinic, Cumberland, Maryland, is in a “reproductive care desert.” The nearest clinic is more than an hour east, she said.
“We’ve talked to those clinic owners. That clinic isn’t open as frequently as Women’s Health Center of Maryland will be, and then the next nearest clinic is over in Frederick, which is a Planned Parenthood location that provides medication abortion,” she said. “Women’s Health Center of Maryland will really be meeting a need that is currently not being met by not only providing medication abortion, but also procedural abortion for people with gestation of up to 16 weeks.”
Quinonez said the Maryland clinic anticipates being able to provide abortions to 900 people in its first year and expand services in the following years. In addition to reproductive care, the Maryland clinic will offer gender-confirming hormone therapy.
The same board will oversee both clinics for an interim period, she said.
“Our goal is, over the next couple of years, to continue building relationships with Western Marylanders and create a separate board of folks who live in that community and reflect that population of the patients that we serve,” she said.
While the new clinic will open in June, Quinonez encouraged women who need abortions in the meantime to visit ineedana.com to find a provider.
