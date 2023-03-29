Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Abortion Ban West Virginia

Women’s Health Center of West Virginia executive director Katie Quinonez talks about the facility in Charleston in 2022. Quinonez said that, since West Virginia banned most abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned, her clinic will open an abortion provider across the border in Maryland, where the procedure is still legal.

 AP file photo

The leaders of what was West Virginia’s only abortion clinic plan to open a facility providing the procedure in Maryland — about 5 miles outside of Mineral County, in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.

Katie Quinonez, director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, will oversee the new Women’s Health Center of Maryland. She said the Cumberland, Maryland, clinic will address a need for reproductive health care made worse by state bans against the procedure in West Virginia and elsewhere after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

