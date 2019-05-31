HD Media
The Appalachian Regional Commission has released The Appalachian Region: A Data Overview from the 20132017 American Community Survey, also known as "The Chartbook."
Drawing from the American Community Survey and comparable census population estimates, the report contains over 300,000 data points about Appalachia's demographics, income, employment, as well as education, computer access, housing, transportation and other indicators. All are presented at the regional, sub-regional, state and county level with comparisons to the rest of the nation.
The Chartbook also examines data change over recent years to show trends, the ARC said.
"Making sound policy and effective investments requires good data that is easy to analyze and readily available. That is why the ARC Chartbook is such an important resource for our region," said Tim Thomas, ARC Federal co-chair. "For years, the Chartbook has provided unique, Appalachia-focused numbers on economics and demographics. This year, the Chartbook also includes new data on access to broadband and transportation - two critical factors impacting our region's growth. The Chartbook is a valuable tool for policymakers, researchers, community leaders, and all those who believe in Appalachia's future."
Among the Chartbook's findings:
n 25.6 million people live in Appalachia's 420 counties. Since 2010, Appalachia's population has grown 1.4%, slower than the nation's growth of 5.3%.
n 9.7% of Appalachian adults ages 2564 have an associate's degree, slightly more than the 9.0% of all U.S. adults.
n 72.8% of Appalachia's working age adults (ages 2564) participate in the civilian labor force. The U.S. rate is 77.5%
n 72.3% of Appalachian households have a broadband subscription. The U.S. rate is 78.1%.
n Appalachia's median household income ($47,836) is 83% of the U.S. rate ($57,652).
To view the entire report online, go to tinyurl.com/TheChartbook.