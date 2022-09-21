Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHAUNCEY — A man from the W.Va. Route 44 community of Chauncey was recently charged with both possession and conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.

According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, members of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at a home in Chauncey on Sept. 7 as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you