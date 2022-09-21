CHAUNCEY — A man from the W.Va. Route 44 community of Chauncey was recently charged with both possession and conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, members of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at a home in Chauncey on Sept. 7 as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Police say they located Brannon Lee Talbert, 42, of Chauncey, inside the residence, along with three women and one man. According to the criminal complaint, an investigation showed that Talbert was allowing the man and one of the women, both of whom were from Akron, Ohio, to stay at his residence for multiple days at a time to sell fentanyl to local residents.
The search warrant was obtained after police say a controlled purchase of suspected fentanyl from the other man inside the residence was conducted using a cooperating individual. Police say there was communication between the cooperating individual and Talbert before the controlled purchase, where Talbert advised the cooperating individual that the other man was at his residence and had the drugs to sell.
According to the complaint, a search of the residence revealed a large distribution amount of suspected fentanyl, multiple clear plastic bags and multiple digital scales. Police also seized approximately $3,383 from the other man.
Talbert was arrested and has been charged with felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy to delivery fentanyl. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on a $75,000 cash-only bond, and he is currently jailed at Southwestern Regional Jail.
No arrest or charge information was given for the other individuals listed in Talbert’s criminal complaint.