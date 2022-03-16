LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education has a new member.
With his family by his side, Accoville resident Dr. Jason Cheek took the oath to officially become a member of the LCBOE during their regular session Tuesday, March 8. Cheek will serve out the remainder of former board president Jeremy Farley’s term, which is set to expire June 30.
Farley resigned Jan. 28 to run for an open seat on the Logan County Commission as a Republican candidate. He faces Republican Billy Jack Dickerson in the primary election. Ralph Rodighiero and Bill Copley are running in the Democratic primary. The winner from each primary will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Cheek was appointed by the remaining four board members in a unanimous vote during a special meeting Friday, Feb. 25. His tenure as a board member is guaranteed to be a brief one, as he is not running for a full term.
Candidates vying for three open seats on the LCBOE this year include incumbent Debbie Mendez and Moss Burgess from District 2, Anthony “Tony” Dean and Jamie Sparks from District 3 incumbent and Dr. Pat Joe White from District 4.
Board of education races are nonpartisan, and winners will be determined in the May 10 primary election. Winners will be sworn in after June 30.