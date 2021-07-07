LOGAN — Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins visited court employees in Logan County on June 23 to say thank you for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.
“The Supreme Court is very grateful to all the West Virginia judicial employees who worked so hard throughout the pandemic to fulfill our Constitutional mandate that the courts be open to all,” Jenkins said. “A victim of domestic violence or a child being abused, for example, needed access to the courts and our dedicated judicial employees were there to help. It was only through their outstanding service that we were able to keep courts operating, even in the face of an unprecedented national emergency.”
He presented a special Certificate of Appreciation from the justices of the Supreme Court.