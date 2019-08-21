Logan Banner
LOGAN - A Farm-to-Table dinner is coming to Chief Logan Lodge Restaurant on Friday, Aug. 23. The restaurant staff is preparing a menu of locally sourced produce and products from West Virginia farmer's markets to create a "Hoedown on the Hill" dining event.
The menu includes kale soup, wilted lettuce salad, creamy cole slaw, Mel's southern fried chicken, finger-lickin' ribs, cabbage rolls, mashed new potatoes, half runner green beans, fried green tomatoes, zucchini, summer squash, cornbread with cow butter salve. Dessert options are carrot cake and ice cream, fruit cobbler or watermelon (moonshine-infused or plain).
There will a horseshoe pitch-off, bobbing for apples, cornhole and music.
The Farm-to-Table Dining experience at Chief Logan Lodge requires reservations at 304-855-6100 or reservations.wvstateparks.com.